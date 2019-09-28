SECTIONS
Kamala calls for formal impeachment inquiry into Kavanaugh

Presidential hopeful: We must 'get to work holding our leaders accountable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 27, 2019 at 11:36pm
(HUFFINGTON POST) Presidential contender Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) called for a formal impeachment inquiry into Brett Kavanaugh on Friday in the wake of a new sexual misconduct claim against the Supreme Court justice.

“I write to urge the House Judiciary Committee to take appropriate action to investigate recent reports about Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and to hold Mr. Kavanaugh accountable for his prior conduct and testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Harris wrote in a letter, dated Sept. 17, to the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).

Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which conducted Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, announced her call for a formal impeachment inquiry in an essay for Elle Magazine published Friday morning. The senator wrote that the government must investigate whether Kavanaugh lied under oath during his confirmation hearing last year.

