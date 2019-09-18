SECTIONS
Kanye West preaches 'radical obedience' to Jesus

'The road to hell is paved with, 'Oh, I'm just a good person''

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2019 at 1:50pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Kanye West sounded a lot like a preacher testifying about Jesus during his most recent Sunday service held in an Atlanta, Ga., megachurch.

Regular attendees at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, where Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant pastors, were treated Sunday morning to a 10-minute sermon by the hip-hop artist, FOX 5 reported. Among the hundreds of worshippers were rappers T.I., Chris Tucker and 2 Chainz.

"Jesus, let's be specific," West shared, starting off singing and then speaking. "Because the road to hell is paved with, 'Oh, I'm just a good person.'"

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
