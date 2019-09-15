SECTIONS
Diversions Faith
Kim Kardashian: Kanye West is 'born again, saved by Christ'

Tells 'The View' husband 'has had an amazing evolution'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2019 at 12:02am
(Christian Post) Reality star Kim Kardashian West was a guest on “The View” Thursday where she spoke about her husband's religious beliefs and revealed that he sometimes hosts pop-up churches around the country through his music ministry, Sunday Service.

“Kanye started this to really heal himself and it was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family,” Kardashian West told host Sunny Hostin who asked about the Sunday Service events. “He has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ.”

“People always ask, ‘What are you worshiping?’ It is a Christian service, like a musical ministry. They talk about Jesus and God,” she said.

WND News Services
