Kim Kardashian scolded for harassing wildlife

State agency saw video she posted from her ranch

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 20, 2019 at 9:52am
(Fox News) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were scolded by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department over a video they posted from their new ranch in the Western state.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 38, shared a video over the weekend of herself and West, 42, driving in a vehicle alongside what appear to be pronghorns, also known as American antelope. As they sped down the range, with Kanye at the wheel, Kim can be heard cautioning him that he’s scaring the animals. The antelope seemed upset by their presence and sprinted away from the moving vehicle.

The video caught the attention of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department who told TMZ that it sent someone to visit the famous couple’s ranch to inform them of the laws prohibiting the harassment of animals in the state.

