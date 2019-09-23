SECTIONS
Diversions Politics U.S.
Print

Kimmel, Colbert mock no-host Emmys: 'What a dumb idea'

'I'm sorry, but this show sucks'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2019 at 10:22pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Former Emmy hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert took the stage at the 71st Annual Emmy Awards to mock the Television Academy for its choice to go without a host in 2019.

The late-night duo took the stage together to present the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series to Phoebe Waller-Bridge of “Fleabag.” However, before they announced the winner, they took a moment to scold the organization for its choice to present the broadcast without a host.

“Well, well, well,” Colbert began. “How’s this no-host thing going?”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State begins banning unvaccinated students from school
School 'sought to put autistic boy in bathroom for quiet learning'
Domestic violence victim's face transplant now failing
'Church has left the building': 100+ head out
Kimmel, Colbert mock no-host Emmys: 'What a dumb idea'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×