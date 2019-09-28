SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Kurt Volker resigns as Ukraine special envoy

Mentioned in whistleblower complaint

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 27, 2019 at 11:44pm
Print

(Fox News) Kurt Volker, the U.S. envoy for Ukraine, resigned Friday after his name was mentioned in the intelligence community whistleblower's complaint regarding President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that included discussion about investigating the Biden family, a source with knowledge of the matter told Fox News.

Volker’s resignation was first reported by The State Press, the student newspaper of Arizona State University, where Volker serves as executive director of the school’s McCain Institute.

According to the complaint, Volker sought to "contain the damage" from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's outreach to Ukraine's government about the Biden family.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Kurt Volker resigns as Ukraine special envoy
58% of tree species indigenous to Europe face extinction
U.S. slashes refugee limit to all-time low of 18,000
Maxine Waters: Pence, Barr 'involved' in Ukraine 'conspiracy'
Kamala calls for formal impeachment inquiry into Kavanaugh
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×