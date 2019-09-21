L.A. county to ask Supremes to uphold sidewalk-sleeping bans

(L.A. CURBED) Los Angeles County will file an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an earlier ruling that found it is “cruel and unusual” for local governments to outlaw sleeping on the streets—when homeless residents have no where else to go.

The brief will supplement the city of Boise’s appeal of a case known as Martin vs. the city of Boise. The decision applies to the western portion of the U.S., and cities and counties are lining up to support Boise, arguing it “has tied the hands of law enforcement.”

County supervisors voted 3 to 2 in favor of filing the brief today. It’s a largely symbolic decision, as the county, unlike the city of Los Angeles, does not have a so-called anti-camping law (with the exception of beaches and high-risk fire zones).

Read the full story ›