Lawsuit: Target lied about child porn on customer's phone

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) The family of a deceased Oregon man has filed a $1 million lawsuit against Target contending a worker made up a false story about child pornography on the man’s mobile phone that led to his arrest and eventual death due to a heart attack caused by stress.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the family of 43-year-old Jeffrey Buckmeyer filed the lawsuit last week in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Authorities seized Buckmeyer’s electronic devices after Buckmeyer visited a Target store in Portland in July 2018 for help with his phone, and an employee reported seeing naked girls about 10 years old.