Leader calls for Christians to guard synagogues during Rosh Hashanah

A prominent Christian leader who serves as a special envoy to the United Nations is calling on Christians to stand vigil outside synagogues during the Rosh Hashanah holidays for Jews this weekend.

Proclaiming Justice to the Nations President Laurie Cardoza-Moore said on her website, citing several acts of violence against synagogues, that there is "no justification on earth for these heinous attacks and no American should feel unsafe in their house of worship."

Cardoza-Moore, the host of the popular weekly Christian television show "Focus On Israel," said Christians should stand vigil outside synagogues during the high holidays for Jews "due to the increase in antisemitic attacks, which resulted in 12 deaths in synagogue shootings this year."

"As millions of Jews across America prepare to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, many will be fearful of attending services because of the increase in antisemitic attacks," she said.

"I therefore call upon all American Christians to stand vigil outside their local synagogues this weekend to let our Jewish brothers and sisters know that they are not alone. Some have tried to used warped understandings of Christianity to justify attacks against Jews, but nothing could be further from the Bible's truth," she said.

"Please contact your local rabbi and let them know that you will be standing outside their synagogue in solidarity. Let them know that we come as Americans who have read the Bible and understand that the Jewish people are the Apple of God's Eye. Let them know that the majority of American Christians stand with them in the face of adversity. Let them know that any enemy of the Jewish people is an enemy of ours."

The Rosh Hashanah holidays this year begin Sunday night and end Tuesday night.

Cardoza-Moore was a homeschooling mother of five in Tennessee when 9/11 impacted her life.

Her biography explains she was so moved by the violence "and the hatred directed at American shores from the Middle East," she formed Proclaiming Justice To The Nations.

It now reaches into 200 nations, impacting an estimated 900 million with its messaging, including two Emmy/Telly Award winning documentaries, "The Forgotten People" and "Israel Indivisible."

She now serves the World Council of Independent Christian Churches as a special envoy to the U.N. for Israel.