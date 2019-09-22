LGBT vs. religious-rights fights looming at Supreme Court

The LGBT movement is flying high and mighty across America these days.

In California, which already required public schools to portray homosexuality favorably, proposed a resolution that would require pastors and counselors to stop saying there's anything wrong with homosexual behavior.

David Gibbs of the Christian Law Association noted that while it was only a resolution, lawmakers contend the state "has a compelling interest to protect [LGBT attitudes], and that means that they would have the right to forbid that in the future in churches and other places."

"You can all but count on this wording showing up against when they pass a bill."

James Dobson, founder of FamilyTalk radio and the James Dobson Family Institute, recently warned Coloradans their state was going the same way as California.

"It seems everywhere we look these days, Democratic-led state legislatures are racing to the far left on many of the most divisive social issues of our time," he said, pointing to Colorado's attempt to "advance dangerous legislation which would prohibit traditional family values being taught in our public school sex ed courts."

The NBA recently used its all-star game to push the LGBT agenda.

Now, there are a number of cases at the U.S. Supreme Court that could be used to harden rules restricting thought across the nation.

Of the 17 cases that could come up before the U.S. Supreme Court in the near future that address religious rights, at least three deal with the move to impose LGBT beliefs on the American population.

Already accepted are Bostock v. Clayton County and Zarda v. Altitude Express. The complaints contend that when Congress adopted Title VII decades ago and banned discrimination based on "sex," it had in mind "gender orientation."

The two cases had different outcomes, but both center on a same-sex oriented individual being fired and suing for "sex" discrimination. Attached to the pair of cases is the Harris Funeral Homes lawsuit in which a male employee was fired after insisting on dressing and acting like a woman.

A petition also has been filed seeking review of Catholic Social Services' case against Philadelphia. The city banned the charity from its foster care program for refusing to place children with same-sex couples.

Another case, brought Arlene's Flowers, in which the state of Washington attacked and persecuted a woman for refusing to promote a same-sex wedding with her flowers.

WND columnist Dennis Prager recently wrote that "LGBTQ organizations are quietly going about their work dismantling ethical norms, making a mockery of education, ruining innocent people's lives and destroying children's innocence."

He noted some examples, including when a male weightlifter won gold medals at the 2019 Pacific Games competing as a female.

Then there were two boys at different Connecticut high schools who "competed in female division of the state open track and field competition."

"Libraries in major urban centers now feature Drag Queen Story Hour – drag queens reading stories to preschool-age children," he wrote. "A few weeks ago, the popular actor and TV host Mario Lopez told Candace Owens (Full disclosure: Her podcast is produced by PragerU):

"If you're 3 years old and you're saying you're feeling a certain way or you think you're a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be, I just think it's dangerous as a parent to make that determination then: 'OK, well, then you're going to be a boy or a girl,' whatever the case may be. ... I think parents need to allow their kids to be kids, but at the same time, you gotta be the adult in the situation," Lopez said.

Other issues of concern to religious believers that could reach the high court center on whether parents can use scholarship money for religious schools, whether a state can require a Social Security number for identification, equal access for minority religions, religious ads on buses and abortion business buffer zones. There are several cases involving requirements for employment for religious groups, liability of churches, church management, the Sabbath observance and health care for nuns.