Liberal FEC chief targets news she doesn't like

Holding symposium on 'disinformation'

WND News Services
Published September 3, 2019 at 9:45am
(Washington Examiner) New concerns are being raised that online conservative media outlets could face federally imposed censorship going into the 2020 elections.

Years after Republicans on the Federal Election Commission claimed Democrats were targeting conservative speech on outlets like the Drudge Report, the liberal head of the FEC is teaming with an anti-Trump free speech advocacy group to host a symposium targeting online “disinformation.”

The September event is inspired by Russia’s online efforts during the 2016 election and is expected to include Republicans and Democrats as well as big internet firms such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter.

