SECTIONS
Health Money Politics U.S. World
Print

Liberals now want to dictate heating systems for buildings

Claim that natural gas 'harms the climate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2019 at 10:08am
Print

WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Dozens of cities in liberal-leaning states such as California, Washington, and Massachusetts are studying proposals to ban or limit the use of natural gas in commercial and residential buildings. The movement opens a new front in the fight against climate change that could affect everything from heating systems in skyscrapers to stoves in suburban homes. Berkeley, California, in July became the first U.S. city to pass an ordinance banning gas systems in new buildings, and it may soon be followed by many others, according to interviews with local officials, activists and industry groups. Los Angeles and Seattle are among those considering laws that could drastically reduce natural gas consumption.

"Berkeley is the opening salvo," said Bruce Nilles, managing director of think tank Rocky Mountain Institute's building electrification program.

Local officials and environmentalists cite mounting evidence that unburned gas leaking from pipes and compressor stations harms the climate more than carbon dioxide, the byproduct of burned fossil fuels.

Read the full story ›

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×