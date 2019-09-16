SECTIONS
Liberty students protest in wake of reports about Falwell

'I couldn't stay silent anymore'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2019 at 8:39pm
(AP) -- Students at Liberty University in Virginia gathered Friday to protest in the wake of news reports containing allegations that school president Jerry Falwell Jr. improperly benefited from the institution and disparaged students in emails.

Students joined together at the private evangelical university known for being an influential hub in conservative politics and held up signs calling for accountability and an investigation.

Elizabeth Brooks, a junior majoring in politics and policy, told The Associated Press by phone that a recent Politico Magazine story as well as a Reuters report prompted the protest at the school in Lynchburg. She said about 35 students were involved.

