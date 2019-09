(FOX NEWS) -- A woman riding out Category 4 Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas spoke to Fox News' Trace Gallagher Monday and described the situation as a "nightmare."

"We are experiencing, you know, hurricane conditions like we've never experienced before," Denise Lewis said on a special edition of "Shepard Smith Reporting."

"I had my family that had to be rescued moments ago... This is something like none other."

