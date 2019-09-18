Internal Democrat poll: 90% of Americans disagree with Dems

The Democrats in Washington's "swamp" are far afield from their own party, partly because they are "poisoned with hatred," according to radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh.

He cited a story, "Democrats hit the panic button after internal polling shows stunning public opinion on impeachment," from Glenn Beck's website, TheBlaze.com.

"Here is the pull quote. 'He claims that other freshman Democrats agree with him that the agenda of the party does not match the voters' concerns. And their internal polling supports that opinion.' I don't know who the 'he' is. Doesn’t matter. What matters here is the internal, not ABC, CBS, NBC polling data. This is internal Democrat Party polling data," Limbaugh explained.

The poll found 54 percent of voters said Democrats in Washington were more focused on impeachment than any other policy. But only 10 percent of voters believed that impeachment should be their focus, he said.

"Ninety percent think the Democrats are way off and on the wrong track. See, this is why they're gonna be hitting the panic button, not just because of what it says on the surface, but why are they doing this impeachment business?" Limbaugh said.

He said there are two reasons the Democrats are bent on impeachment.

"One is that many of these Democrats are as crazy, they are as poisoned with hatred as that faceless blob that makes up their base. Their Twitterverse of anonymous, nobody knows who they are radical, insane, angry, outraged liberals."

He explained they've simply never been able to get over the results of the 2016 election.

"They've been promised that Trump was gonna be impeached. They’ve been promised that Trump was gonna be go to jail. They’ve been promised that Trump was gonna be revealed as a traitor, all of this stuff, MSNBC promised them, the New York Times promised them, CNBC promised them, MSNBC promised them, the Washington Post promised them, all of the experts and unnamed sources in all these places promised them," he said.

But President Trump is still there.

"They are frustrated all the get out they can’t get rid of him. They want to get rid of him, they hate him. And then the other factor is that they think — their base is demanding this, too — they think over half the country’s demanding this," he said.

"This is the delusion in which they live. They believe over half the country wants Trump gone and has ever since Trump won. Now their own internal polling shows that 90 percent of the American people think the Democrats are going down the wrong road. That’s not an insignificant number. Ninety percent, folks, and 54 percent think the Democrats are more focused on impeachment than anything, including climate change."