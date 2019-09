(Washington Examiner) Sen. Lindsey Graham is asking the Justice Department to declassify material related to Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s investigation into alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

The South Carolina Republican’s letter sent to Attorney General William Barr was discussed during an interview Monday on Fox News.

Asked what he wants to know, Graham said, “As much declassification as possible. I want the public to see the process in real time. I want the FISA warrant applications to be revealed to the public as much as possible.”