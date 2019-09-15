SECTIONS
Loud sex mistaken for fight leads to gunshots at Days Inn Hotel

Angry woman pulls weapon on security guard after biting him

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2019 at 11:33pm
(WMAR NEWS) Police responded for a fight inside a hotel room, then it turned out it was just two women having loud sex, it ended with a security guard getting shot at.

That's what charging documents say happened Monday afternoon at the Days Inn Hotel in the 8700 block of Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson.

It all started when two clerks working at the front desk of the hotel got a call from one of the rooms.

During the call, the workers reportedly heard two people fighting in the background, prompting the on-duty security guard to call police.

