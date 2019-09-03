Magazines with more than 1 bullet too much for Biden

(Washington Examiner) Former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Trump during a stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for not pushing for stronger gun control legislation, such as banning "assault type weapons" and magazines that can hold more than one bullet.

Biden made his comments after the mass shooting spree in Odessa and Midland, Texas, where seven people were killed and over 19 were wounded. The day after the shooting, new gun laws that loosened some restrictions went into effect in Texas.

"And we're talking about loosening access, to have guns, to be able to take them into places of warship, I mean, it is absolutely irrational. It's totally irrational. And it's all about special interests and it has to stop. It has to stop," Biden said.

