(FOX NEWS) -- If you’re charmed by parm, Costo’s latest outlandishly oversized item may seem too gouda brie true – but it’s the real deal.

In recent days, the superstore has made headlines for selling a whopping 72-pound wheel of parmigiano reggiano cheese.

According to the store's online listing, each hefty block produced by the store’s Kirkland Signature brand is “aged 24 months” and “imported from Italy.”

Read the full story ›