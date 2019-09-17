SECTIONS
Man has 4-inch 'devil horn' removed from head

Attempts to trim it by local barber stopped being successful

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 17, 2019 at 3:29pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A man in India recently had a four-inch hornlike growth removed from his head after it began causing him pain, and after attempts to trim it by a local barber stopped being successful.

The 74-year-old reportedly injured his head about five years ago, which at first resulted in a lump, SWNS reported.

“Initially, he ignored it as it did not cause any discomfort,” Dr. Vishal Gajbhiye, told SWNS of his patient, Shyam Lal Yadav. “Also, he got the growth cut by the local barber. But, when the lump hardened and started growing further, he approached the hospital at Sagar.”

Read the full story ›

Man has 4-inch 'devil horn' removed from head
