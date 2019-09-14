SECTIONS
Man accused of killing librarian blames Jesus for the murder

'He doesn't appreciate the seriousness of this. He's considering legal decisions through his delusions'

Published September 13, 2019 at 11:51pm
(NBC NEWS) Two doctors told a Lee County judge that Adam Soules, whose actions led to the death of Dr. Leroy Hommerding on Fort Myers Beach, has schizophrenia and is not competent for trial.

Soules was evaluated by three doctors, two of whom were appointed by the court. One of the court-appointed doctors determined that Soules was schizotypal, which is a personality disorder.

"What I see is an individual set in his ways," Dr. Douglas Schadle said. "The issue for Mr. Soules is he presents at times as not rational, but I don't think it disqualifies him from being competent to proceed."

