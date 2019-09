(OREGON LIVE) -- A 49-year-old man who had a falling out with a friend was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation for filling a plastic toolbox with dog feces and setting it to explode when his former friend opened it.

Robb Alexander Stout told a judge that he went to a wrecking yard, retrieved an old air bag and packed it into the tool box with dog droppings covering it.

“So when it was open, it would just blow the dog crap on him,” Stout said.

