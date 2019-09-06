Man must pay $96K spousal support to bigamist wife

(WWNY) Mark Athans and Charity Lenee Parchem said “I do” in August 2017.
They vowed to be together until death did them part, but only lasted a few months.
Athans told KRIV his adult son ran a background check on Parchem, which turned out to be the thread that unraveled the marriage.
Court records showed she had been married three times before Athans. Investigators only managed to find proof of one divorce, KTRK reported.
Parchem was indicted on a bigamy charge earlier this year. Athans’ legal team tried to bring up the indictment in his divorce settlement, but Judge Patrice McDonald refused.