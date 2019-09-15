SECTIONS
Man who tried to fight grizzly bear fined $4,000

'He took off his shirt and got in a boxing stance'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2019 at 11:30pm
(COCHRANE TODAY) It's not every day a man tries to fight a grizzly bear.

But it appears that is what happened in Banff National Park in 2015 when Devin Mitsuing, 35, got out of his truck shirtless and began shouting at the young grizzly while in a "boxing stance" before charging at it, according to an eyewitness to the incident.

Caught on camera by a couple of nearby photographers, who were taking pictures of the lone grazing grizzly on Highway 93 and called RCMP after the incident, Mitsuing was later located in Radium, B.C. by RCMP and a Park Warden and charged under the National Parks Act, for disturbing wildlife in a national park.

Read the full story ›

