Margaret Atwood: Anti-abortion states should pay women who give birth

(THE HILL) Margaret Atwood, the bestselling author of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” said Friday that states passing anti-abortion laws should pay women who give birth.

“You're approaching a state in which women are essentially being conscripted or drafted the way you would be conscripted or drafted into the Army … they get their food, their lodging, their clothing, their medical — all of that coverage,” Atwood said on “The View.”

She added: “If you want the state to claim ownership of women’s bodies, you should pay.”margaret_atwood_video_screen_capture

Read the full story ›