Mayor adjourns meeting rather than hear about abortion

(CHRISTIAN NEWS) – Within seconds after a citizen mentioned abortion during the public comment period during the Hagerstown Mayor & City Council Meeting, a visibly agitated seventh-term council member interrupted the calm-speaking citizen speaker and made a motion to adjourn the meeting, citing that he did not want to stay and listen — a motion that passed, leaving the few citizens present without the ability to speak or be heard.

On Tuesday night, Hagerstown’s Mayor & Council Meeting’s monthly regular session took place under the direction of Mayor Robert E. Bruchey, II, in which he led those present in an invocation and the pledge of allegiance at the start of the meeting.

“Dear Lord, thank you very much for you guidance and your wisdom and bestow upon us the ability to follow that. Amen,” Bruchey stated during his opening invocation.

According to the city’s website, the “Mayor is Chief Executive Officer of the City and is responsible for the execution of City policies, laws and resolutions.”