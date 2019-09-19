McCabe will refuse plea deal if indicted

Fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe says he won't accept a plea deal if he's indicted for lying to the agency.

The Daily Signal reported McCabe stated, "I never intentionally misled anyone about anything, and I will not stand up and claim that I've done something that I didn't do."

He was acting director of the FBI when he was fired for lying.

On Tuesday, McCabe, who recently joined CNN as an analyst, was asked by his own network: "Will you take a deal in order to go on with the rest of your life if there is no big criminal attachment—you don’t have to do any time or anything like that?"

"Absolutely not, under any circumstances," he replied.

Amid "rumors" the grand jury had declined to vote an indictment, his lawyer started pressuring prosecutors in the case, Fox News reported.

A source familiar with the case said U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu recommended moving forward with charges and the DOJ rejected a last-ditch appeal from McCabe.

The lawyer, Michael Bromwich, said, however, that if the rumors are true, "the only fair and just result is for you to accept the grand jury’s decision and end these proceedings."

Grand jury proceedings are highly secretive, Fox News noted, and the status of McCabe's case remains unclear.

McCabe, who served as acting director after the firing of James Comey, recently was confirmed as a speaker for a Democratic Party fundraiser.

WND reported last month federal prosecutors were in the final stages of deciding whether to indict McCabe on charges of lying to bureau investigators, including under oath.

The Justice Department's inspector general found McCabe was "lacking candor" in his interviews.

Fox News reported McCabe had appealed the decision of the U.S. attorney for Washington to Jeffrey Rosen, the deputy attorney general, but Rosen rejected that request.

The charges center on McCabe's misleading statements about the investigation of Hillary Clinton's mishandling of classified information.

Fox News said a source close to McCabe’s legal team said they received an email from the Department of Justice which said, "The Department rejected your appeal of the United States Attorney's Office’s decision in this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the United States Attorney's Office."

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe in March 2018, just before he was to retire after 21 years, when the IG found he repeatedly misstated his involvement in a leak to the Wall Street Journal.