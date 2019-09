(NBC NEWS) -- A megachurch pastor in Southern California known for his mental health advocacy died by suicide on Monday, church officials said in a statement.

Jarrid Wilson had been a pastor with Harvest Christian Fellowship Church for about 18 months. In 2016, he founded Anthem of Hope, a Christian organization meant to “amplify hope” for those struggling with mental health and substance use issues.

He was 30, according to Religion News Service.

