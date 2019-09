(FOX NEWS) Megan Fox revealed that her 6-year-old son, Noah, is maintaining his confidence after being laughed at for wearing dresses to school.

The 33-year-old actress shares Noah with husband Brian Austin Green, 46, along with their two other children, Journey, 3, and Bodhi, 5. During an interview on “The Talk” Thursday, the “Jennifer’s Body” actress explained that her son is “really into fashion” and often gravitates to dresses when given the chance to pick his own outfit.

Megan Fox

