Men hunting for Area 51 get jailed

Foreign nationals forced to forfeit cameras, phone, laptop, drone

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2019 at 12:01pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Two Dutch nationals arrested last week in search of Area 51 were sentenced Monday to just three days in county jail after which, police say, they will be sent back to the Netherlands.

Govert Sweep, 21, and Ties Granzier, 20, were sentenced to one year in jail with all but 10 days suspended after they pleaded guilty to trespassing and illegal parking, both misdemeanor charges.

But Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said the pair will only have to serve three days as part of a plea deal that further suspends seven days of their sentence if each defendant agrees to pay $2,280 in fines.

