Millions around world take to streets in climate strike

(NBC NEWS) Crowds of children flooded the streets of major cities Friday in a global show of force to demand action on climate change, with many young people skipping school in protest and sharing a unified message aimed at world leaders.

"No matter how many times they try to ignore the issue, you can see every teenager in the area is here," said Isha Venturi, a 15-year-old high school sophomore from New Jersey who was in New York's lower Manhattan for the "Global Climate Strike."

"We're not quiet anymore," she added, "and change is coming."climate_protest_nbc_video_screen_capture

