Mom, 38, arrested for impersonating daughter in traffic stop

(FOX NEWS) — A Utah woman was arrested Saturday after police say she impersonated her 21-year-old daughter during a routine traffic stop.

Heather Garcia, 38, was booked into the Davis County Jail early Saturday morning on several charges including providing false personal information to a peace officer after she was caught allegedly lying to authorities about her identity to avoid getting arrested for outstanding warrants.

Garcia was driving a silver BMW when she was pulled over on Main Street in Farmington after a Davis County police officer noticed her vehicle did not have a license plate, KABB reported.