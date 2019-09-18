Mormon Church reaffirms stance on same-sex marriage

(AP) -- PROVO, Utah — The leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reaffirmed the religion’s opposition to gay marriage Tuesday, while explaining that leaders lifted a short-lived ban on baptisms for children of gay parents because they felt the “heartache” it caused.

Church president Russell M. Nelson’s remarks in a speech to students at the church-owned Brigham Young University were the most detailed explanation to date of the faith’s surprising move in April to repeal 2015 policies that banned the baptisms and labeled people in same-sex marriages as sinners eligible for expulsion.

“We knew that this policy created concern and confusion for some and heartache for others,” Nelson said. “That grieved us. Whenever the sons and daughters of God weep, for whatever reasons, we weep.”

Read the full story ›