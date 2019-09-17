Motorcyclist's fall from cliff caught on helmet cam

(FOX NEWS) -- A Texas man is lucky to be alive after he fell down a cliff while riding his motorcycle in Colorado — a scary plunge that was caught on his helmet camera.

Rick Hogge was riding his bike with friends earlier this month on a trail on Schofield Pass, near Creste Butte. Wearing a helmet and heavy clothing as he rode, Hogge described the rout — narrow and rocky — as "pretty technical."

Hogge told KDVR his camera was attached to his helmet, capturing the wild video of the ordeal showing the moment he hits a bump in the rocky path, losing his grip or balance. The motorcycle appears to veer left, and Hogge's camera captures him plunging down a cliff.

