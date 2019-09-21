Museum of the Bible hosts 1st-ever biblical fashion show

(CBN) This week the Museum of the Bible hosted its first-ever fashion show, featuring biblically-inspired couture and designs.

Event producer Linda Koldenhoven told CBN News this unique event has been a dream of hers since before the museum was even finished being built.

"We came in here. It was just a stone cement floor and steel beams and I walked into the gathering room and I saw the Capitol right outside were the glass was going to be and all I could envision was a very long runway," said Koldenhoven.

