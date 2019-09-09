SECTIONS
Music star sorry for calling white people 'disgusting'

'I was triggered as a result of Islamophobia dumped on me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2019 at 9:42pm
(BREITBART) -- Irish musician Sinead O’Connor has backtracked and apologized for her comments last year in which she called white people and “non-Muslims” “disgusting.”

In November of 2018, O’Connor, who converted to Islam in 2018, wrote on Twitter that she did not want to “spend time with white people again,” calling them “disgusting.”

“I’m terribly sorry. What I’m about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that’s what non-muslims are called),” the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer said. “Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting.”

