Muslim activists demand acting security advisor go

(FOX NEWS) A former member of the Reagan administration who has held executive positions with Boeing and Lockheed Martin was named Tuesday to be acting national security adviser following the departure of John Bolton.

Charles Kupperman, 68, joined the Trump administration as deputy national security adviser under Bolton in January, Business Insider reported.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Kupperman would serve as acting national security adviser until President Trump names a permanent replacement for Bolton. Kupperman reportedly aligns closely with Bolton’s hawkish approach toward foreign policy and intervention, suggesting that his tenure as acting national security adviser may be short-lived.

Read the full story ›