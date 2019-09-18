SECTIONS
Mystery Jesus plaque washes ashore in Florida from storm's waves

'I think it was from a really far place'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 17, 2019 at 10:10pm
(FLORIDA TODAY) -- Bobbing amid then-Tropical Storm Humberto's swells, a wooden wall plaque bearing Jesus Christ's image reached the beach just as former professional surfer Bryan Hewitson and his daughter, Olivia, approached carrying bags of litter.

"It was still wet. It had just washed up," Bryan recalled from their beach cleanup walk shortly after sunrise Saturday.

"We had both of our hands full. And I was like, 'Hey honey, just look on the horizon. Look how beautiful it is.' We weren't looking at the ground anymore because we couldn't carry any more trash," he said.

Read the full story ›

