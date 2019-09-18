SECTIONS
Faith Politics World
Print

N. Korea video: Christians are 'spies' on 'mission from enemy'

Propaganda reveals how government seeks to silence 'fanatics'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 17, 2019 at 9:38pm
Print

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A newly-discovered propaganda video reveals how the North Korean government seeks to silence Christianity by painting believers as “religious fanatics” and “spies” bent on undermining the stability of the hermit kingdom.

The video, obtained by The Voice of the Martyrs, a Christian nonprofit that supports persecuted believers all over the world, was allegedly used to teach state security agents how to identify and silence those who promote religion inside North Korea.

The video features the story of Christian evangelist Cha Deoksun, who, after suffering during the Great Famine in the 1990s that killed an estimated 2.5 million people, illegally fled to China in search of her uncle. After learning her uncle had died, Deoksun went to the Seotap Church, where she heard the Gospel for the first time.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Priests spray holy water from plane to stop 'fornication'
Mystery Jesus plaque washes ashore in Florida from storm's waves
N. Korea video: Christians are 'spies' on 'mission from enemy'
Claim: Churchgoers hold man down to pray away his sexuality
The media have officially lost it
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×