N.Y. Times sinks its own Kavanaugh claims

States 'victim' 'does not recall the incident'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 16, 2019 at 9:47am
(Washington Examiner) More than a day after publishing a bombshell exposé detailing a new sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the New York Times added a significant passage, along with an editor's note, that undercuts the claim.

The report published Saturday evening was adapted from an upcoming book by reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly titled The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation and due out Tuesday.

The Times reporters revealed the account of one of Kavanaugh's male classmates at Yale University, Max Stier, who said he witnessed Kavanaugh make inappropriate sexual contact with a female student in the mid-1980s. Stier notified the FBI and senators about the incident. Although the FBI did not investigate the claim, two officials who communicated with Stier corroborated the story to the Times.

