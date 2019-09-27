SECTIONS
NASA satellite spots black hole absolutely shredding a star

TESS caught homicide in heavens on camera

WND News Services
Published September 26, 2019
(CNET) It's among the most violent events in the universe, and astronomers have witnessed its aftermath in historic new detail with the help of one of NASA's newest space telescopes.

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, aka TESS, caught a rare event called a tidal disruption, which is the scientific term for a black hole ripping a star to shreds as it consumes it. It's basically pure destruction on a mind-blowing scale.

Astronomers says this type of cosmic carnage only happens once every 10,000 to 100,000 years in a galaxy the size of the Milky Way.

WND News Services
