U.S. Navy makes stunning admission on 3 mysterious UFO videos

(FOX NEWS) -- For the first time, the U.S. Navy has acknowledged the three UFO videos that were released by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge and published by the New York Times are of real "unidentified" objects.

“The Navy considers the phenomena contained/depicted in those three videos as unidentified," Navy spokesman Joseph Gradisher told The Black Vault, a website dedicated to declassified government documents.

Gardisher added that “the ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ terminology is used because it provides the basic descriptor for the sightings/observations of unauthorized/unidentified aircraft/objects that have been observed entering/operating in the airspace of various military-controlled training ranges.”

