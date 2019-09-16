Netanyahu says he will annex Hebron, adjacent West Bank settlement

(JTA NEWS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will annex Hebron and the adjacent West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba.

Netanyahu made the statement on Monday morning during an interview with Army Radio, 24 hours before Israelis go to the polls in national elections for the second time this year.

The prime minister was asked if Kiryat Arba and the Jewish community in Hebron — a mostly Palestinian city about 18 miles from Jerusalem — would be annexed.

“Of course,” he responded. “They will be part of Israel. But I need a mandate to execute this plan.”ebron_machpelah

