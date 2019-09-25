Netanyahu tapped to form gov't after deadlocked election

(ZEROHEDGE) – It looks like he's held on after last week's deadlocked election, prior rumors of his political death notwithstanding. Longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been tapped by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday to form a new government.

The longest serving prime minister in Israel's history has now been given 42 days to form the country's next government; and if he fails, the opportunity will fall to his rival – Blue and White Party centrist Benny Ganz. Rivlin said that Israel doesn't want more elections, something which could theoretically happen for a third time in only a year should neither Netanyahu nor Ganz be successful.

Facing three different allegations of corruption, Netanyahu is fighting for more than just his political future — but serious potential criminal charges which can go away only if he remains in the prime minister's seat.

The president tapped the Likud leader after talks with Gantz to form a broad unity government broke down in the wake of the inconclusive election, and after both failed to agree on a power-sharing pact.

