Netanyahu vows to annex Jordan Valley, all settlements

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that if he is re-elected, he will impose Israeli sovereignty over all the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, starting with the Jordan Valley.

Netanyahu said the steps would be taken in coordination with the administration of US President Donald Trump. He revealed that Trump intends to announce his Middle East peace plan the day after the September 17 election.

“This is an historic opportunity that we may not have again,” Netanyahu said in his statement that he delivered at Ramat Gan’s Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel.

