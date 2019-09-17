New city pool to have just 1 'gender neutral' changing room

(SUMMIT NEWS) A new public swimming pool in Montreal, Canada will have just one “gender neutral” changing room, eliminating male and female designated facilities.

The Rosemont Aquatic Complex, which is set to open next year, announced the new policy on its website.

According to Nathalie Goulet, head of social inclusion for the executive committee of the City of Montreal, making boys, girls, men, women, transgender and “non-binary” people all change in the same room is a benchmark of “social innovation.”

