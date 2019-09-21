New evidence suggests Booker, Harris in on Smollett hoax

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Jussie Smollet held a number of conversations with Cory Booker and Kamala Harris about supporting their sponsored Justice for Victims of Lynching Act and providing the needed public momentum for the bill to pass the Senate and House.

The timeline of these conversations (December 21-January 18, 2019) suggests that the death threat letter he sent himself (January 22-23) and his staged attack (January 29), were timed to create an opinion groundswell to support the bill and prop the political and professional career of the three masterminds.

