New group targets Big Tech's 'harm' to society

A new organization has been launched to combat the anti-conservative bias in tech and media companies.

The Internet Accountability Project says its mission is "to lend a conservative voice to the calls for federal and state governments to rein in Big Tech before it is too late."

"We are conservatives who are alarmed by the role Big Tech plays in our society. We are concerned by the political and economic harms Big Tech platforms such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon are inflicting on Americans," the IAP says.

"These harms include negative content, conservative bias, privacy violations, anticompetitive conduct, and employee abuses."

Facebook's privacy violations already are well known, as is its anti-conservative bias. Leaders of major tech companies have been caught on video discussing their effort to ensure President Trump is not re-elected while traditional conservative views and voices are banned as "hate."

The Daily Wire reported the project launched this week.

The IAP's leaders are "heavy-hitting conservative players" Mike Davis and Rachel Bovard. Davis clerked for Neil Gorsuch when he was on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit and has worked for former Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Bovard has been on the staff of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and was named one of National Journal's Most Influential Women in Washington under 35 in 2013.

Davis told the Daily Wire: "We represent hardworking Americans who are fed up with the Big Tech bullies — like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter — and their 'bad acts,' including profiting from human-sex trafficking, revenge-porn, the opioid epidemic and drug addiction, terrorism, and other forms of human misery, along with engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses, and anticompetitive conduct."

Davis said it's time "to re-boot Big Tech, upgrade and reformat the sweetheart laws that protect them, and enforce the antitrust, consumer-and employee-protection, and similar laws already on the books."

He pointed out the investigations that state attorneys general already have launched.

Davis told the Daily Wire the multi-billion dollar companies are not accountable for their use of the private information of hundreds of millions of Americans.

"Big Tech should not be allowed to become the arbiters of communication in America without input from citizens and policy makers," he said. "It is important for those on the Right to begin discussing whether our public policy has kept pace with Big Tech, who now owns our data, much of our privacy, and in many cases, is pulling the levers of our political communication. IAP is here to help facilitate that conversation."