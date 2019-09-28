SECTIONS
Health
New health threat: Microplastics

Single tea bag can leak billions of pieces into your brew

Published September 27, 2019
(CNN) They're in our oceans, soil, air, snow - and even in your cup of tea.

Plastic tea bags are shedding billions of shards of microplastics into their water, according to a new study.

Researchers at McGill University in Canada analysed the effects of placing four different commercial tea bags into boiling water.

They found that a single bag releases around 11.6 billion microplastic particles, and 3.1 billion even smaller nanoplastic particles, into the cup - thousands of times higher than the amount of plastic previously found in other food and drink.

