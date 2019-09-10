Night vision: Our best ideas come in bed

(STUDY FINDS) -- LONDON — A person’s bed is a sacred place. It’s where we start each day, and where we recharge each night. Perhaps, then, it’s no surprise that a new survey reveals that inspiration strikes most often in the bedroom.

According to a survey of 2,000 British residents commissioned by Microsoft Surface, many of our best ideas are most likely to occur as we are dozing off, when we first wake up in the morning, and even in the middle of the night.

In all, just over 40% of survey participants said they believe their bed is a conducive environment for creativity.

